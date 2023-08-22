It’s Never Too Late to Make a Plan for Your Retirement

AARP notes there are roughly 10,000 people per day who are turning 65 years old. And before getting to that point of retirement age, pre-planning can help you have a successful retirement.

“We like to sit down early in our clients’ careers, when they start working, and help them understand what it looks like to retire,” says RBC Wealth Management Financial Advisor Greg Yank. “So, we do that planning around their goals issues, the things they want to accomplish, and by doing that, we can learn better about them and also build a savings and investment plan for the long haul.”

This work on your finances now, can help you be stable financially long into the future.

“We’ve found that the planning piece is very important, because 45% of retirees feel comfortable in retirement without a plan,” says Yank. “But that number nearly doubles to 84% when a solid plan is in place.”

“Planning and preparation is so important to a successful retirement,” says RBC Wealth Management Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor, Jerry Doell. “There’s nothing more rewarding than a client coming into the office, to tell us they’re going to retire, and it’s thanks to the plan we worked on throughout their life. That’s a good day.”

A look at your financial situation regularly can help to sustain you into retirement.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to make sure their resources last through their lifetime, especially with how long people live now,” says Doell. “In fact, a 65-year-old couple today, has a 50% chance to at least one of them living to 92.”

At RBC Wealth Management, the financial advisors will guide you along your path to retirement, working to provide you with all the opportunities they can. Yank says when planning, they look at various factors including:

What financial options are available through your employer?

Do you have a 401k?

Can you contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA?

Are you contributing money in your personal savings account?

When getting closer to retirement, there are some things to keep in mind.

“An important thing is how important distribution strategies are,” says Doell. “They’ve accumulated a lot of different accounts over their lifetime, and making the wrong decision on when or how to take money from each particular account could be costly.”

RBC Wealth Management can help you plan for retirement now, and guide you on distribution strategies as you retire. Both Yank and Doell says “it’s never too late” to make a retirement plan. Learn more at https://us.rbcwealthmanagement.com/lincoln.