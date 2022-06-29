Remodeling with ReBath: From Design to Completed Project

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska ReBath and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska ReBath, visit www.rebath.com.

Looking to renovate a bathroom in your home? Nebraska ReBath can help with the entire process, from design to completion.

Lead Design Consultant, Tony Graff, says Nebraska ReBath can do as much or as little work as you want done, from as simple as a vanity replacement, to a full bath remodel. That process begins with an inspection of your space and a design assessment.

“One of the things is, we kind of start with that design process by me coming into your home, doing a thorough inspection, and asking you what you like or don’t like, and what you want to have changed,” says Graff. “And then sometimes we come to this conclusion that there can be needs and wants, so we can kind of price it both ways, to make sure we get those needs accomplished, and then get whatever wants work with your budget.”

After the inspection and assessment, ReBath works with you to pick out all the details for a cohesive, beautiful and functional design.

“I do the design with you. So, the way we do that is typically we start with shower walls first, and then we kind of pick out a color and a pattern that works with that,” Graff says. “Then we’ll do your cabinet color next, because if you go darker with your cabinets, we’ll go lighter floor, lighter [vanity top]. If you go lighter with your cabinet, [we’ll choose] darker floors and darker top. I always say we finish with vanity tops because there is a lot of options there. So if we kind of narrowed out everything else, that helps us design that a little bit easier.”

For more information, or to schedule a design consultation, check out the Nebraska ReBath website, or call the Lincoln location at 402-865-0269.