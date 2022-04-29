What does it take for ReBath to make your bathroom lovely?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ReBath and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ReBath, visit https://www.rebath.com/location/lincoln/.

If you’re like many, your bathroom is one of the places inside your home that needs a little work. Unfortunately, the bathroom is one of the more expensive renovation projects.

Luckily, the folks at Nebraska ReBath know of a few ways to save a couple of bucks on your bathroom project. We spoke with lead designer Tony Graff, who told us everything ReBath could do.

“We’re a remove, replace remodeler so we can help you with tub to shower conversions, tub replacements, we can do as little as that wet area that we call phase one or as much as the whole bathroom,” Graf said.

The process with ReBath begins with an inspection.

“We kind of start with that design process by me coming into your home, doing a thorough inspection and asking you what you like or don’t like and what you want to have changed,” Graf said.

Then, you work with ReBath on the fun part of picking out colors, tiles, fixtures, and anything else that comes along.

“So the way we do that is typically we start with shower walls first and then we kind of pick out a color and a pattern that works with that,” Graff said. “Then we’ll do your cabinet color next because if you go darker with your cabinet, we’ll go lighter floor-lighter top. If you go lighter with your cabinet, darker floor-darker top. I always say we finish with vanity tops because there is a lot of options there. So if we’ve kind of narrowed out everything else that helps us design that a little bit easier at the end.”

With so many options, it’s easy to see why so many in the Lincoln community are going with ReBath!