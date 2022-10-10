Employment is for everyone!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Foundation, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/.

It’s National Disability Awareness Month, and during this month, the goal is understanding Nebraska’s workforce and economy are strengthened when everyone has the chance to contribute.

Manny Rincon is one of many people supported by the efforts of Region V Services to put every non-disabled person to work.

Rincon, who works with Madonna Rehab in their linen services department, says one of the significant benefits of his role is being able to work with so many wonderful people.

“I like the people there,” Rincon said. “They’re nice. They’re very kind. And I like to make friends there.”

Rincon says Madonna also instills a sense of purpose in him, allowing him to contribute to the company’s overall goals.

The company has also helped Rincon deal with a stuttering issue that he has had since he was a child.

Region V Services has many success stories like Rincon’s and wants to continue that trend. Learn more about Region V Services today!