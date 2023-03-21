Region V Foundation: Being an advocate for autism with Jessica Wennekamp

April is generally known for springtime, but also autism awareness month. Jessica Wennekamp, who lives with autism, spoke about the importance of advocating for autism.

Jessica said living with autism can make the world a bit overwhelming and confusing sometimes.

“I mainly focus for me is my ability to read social cues, and sensory problems. And not to talk too fast,” said Jessica.

Jessica said one of the hardest things about living with autism is socializing and being overstimulated by the world.

“I keep earplugs in my purse and and I have a pretty good support system side helps a lot,” said Jessica.

Jessica said the first step in being an advocate for yourself is having a good support system, especially if a person can model for you what an advocate looks like.

“The second biggest thing is knowing your disability like, knowing your strengths and your weaknesses,” said Jessica.

Lastly, she said that it’s important to stick up for others.

