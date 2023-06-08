Live More Independently with Services Offered by Region V Services

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services Foundation, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/foundation.

Region V Services provides support and assistance for individuals with various disabilities in southeast Nebraska.

One of those individuals is self-advocate Darius Luedke, who has been with Region V Services for more than 7 years. He says they’ve been very helpful in his life.

“They help me by being there for me when I need help,” says Luedke. “Whether it’s at work or at home, if I have a situation or problem, they help me come up with a solution.”

Luedke says Region V was there for him during a very hard time in his life.

“I was living by myself at one point, and I went in a downward spiral and I got evicted because I had people living with me,” he says.

After that, his parents reached out about services, and that is when his family found out about Region V Services. Luedke then moved into a smaller group home, with staff members, who helped him better prepare to live more independently. Now, he lives with his brother and sister-in-law.

In his daily life, Luedke says Region V Services helps if he’s having any troubles at work, so that he can talk to the right people to get any issue resolved.

