Find your next great read in Austin’s Free Little Library

Region V Services provides support and assistance for individuals with various disabilities, so they can live each day to the fullest.

One of those individuals, Austin Meyers, loves to read and felt empowered to install his own Free Little Library. It’s his mission to help others enjoy reading as well.

Austin and his mom, Donna, say he was inspired to put one outside his home in Homesville, Nebraska, because he “loves to read” and they’d see other Free Little Libraries when driving around town.

“I had help with it,” says Austin, about putting up the library box. “I ordered it from Amazon and put it together.”

The red “sharing library” outside Austin’s house is filled with books.

Austin says he has “lots of favorites” when it comes to books, but he does has a love for books about “places and famous people, like presidents.” He’s a big fan of President Theodore Roosevelt “because he has a mustache” and has been to Mount Rushmore to see his replicated stone face.

Austin is also an athlete with the Special Olympics, and he brings books there to share.

“You take a whole backpack of different books,” says Donna to Austin. “Because when you do the Special Olympics, there’s a lot of what?”

“Waiting,” says Austin.

This time allows him to get some reading in, and share his love of books with other competitors.

“I’m the librarian of my Special Olympics team,” says Austin.

For more information on Region V Services, visit www.regionvservices.com.