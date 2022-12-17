Region V Services awards Nicholas Liechti Award to deserving staff member

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/.

When it comes to aiding the community, Region V Services is one of the best groups in our neck of the woods. The caring and compassionate staff members of the group go above and beyond to deliver help across the region.

That’s why Region V Services rewards one of its staff members the Nicholas Liechti Award every year. This year, staff member Jesus Linares was honored for all his work in the community toward lifting the spirits of the intellectually disabled.

“Each year, we do the Nicholas Liechti Memorial Award to a staff member who just kind of goes beyond and really takes care of the people you support,” Hannah Koranda with Region V said. “So we were very honored this year to give it to Jesus.”

Region V Services works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing support in the community and residential settings.

With people like Jesus, it is easy to see why so many people believe in the cause. Congratulations, Jesus!