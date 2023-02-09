Region V Services fosters connections in the community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/.

Region V Services, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a non-profit organization that provides support and services to individuals with special needs. The group was founded with the goal of helping those with disabilities to live their lives to the fullest, and since its inception, it has been doing just that -- even in rural communities and large cities.

“We offer the same services in the bigger cities,” support professional April Kling said. “We do have to get a little bit more creative with the ways that we support and try to connect people with people in the community that share the same passions and interests as of the people that we support.”

Region V Services offers a wide range of services to its clients, including case management, supported living, and employment services. The organization also provides transportation services, which help clients to get to appointments, work, and other important destinations.

One of the most important things about Region V Services is the friendly and caring staff. They go above and beyond to ensure that each client feels valued, respected, and supported. They work closely with clients and their families to develop a personalized care plan, taking into account each individual’s unique needs, goals, and aspirations.

In addition to its core services, Region V Services is also committed to improving the lives of those it serves through community engagement and education. It offers a variety of events and activities that bring together clients, their families, and the wider community, helping to raise awareness of the needs of those with disabilities.

Overall, Region V Services is a fantastic resource for those with special needs in Lincoln, Nebraska. Its dedication to improving the lives of its clients and its friendly and caring approach make it a valuable asset to the community. If you or someone you know is in need of support and services, consider reaching out to Region V Services today.