Region V Services helps bridge the personal responsibility gap

Everyone needs a little help now and then -- especially those with disabilities. That’s why the Region V Services was formed.

Region V Services Community Support Coordinator Kelsey White helped explain the foundation during a recent discussion on Local Everyday.

“At Region V, we provide desired supports and trainings for adult with people with developmental disabilities,” White said. “And that can vary with a wide variety of whether we are job coaching to help them with their employment, or we are providing residential services to help them better independent themselves living on their own.”

Self-empowerment is a big reason behind the success of the Region V Services. We offer around-the-clock services and are looking for help in various capacities.

When hired by Region V, you’ll be the liaison helping people bridge the gap to personal responsibility.

“This helps them be more independent out in the community,” White said.

If you’re interested in helping, please reach out to the Region V Services for more information.