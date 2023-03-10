Region V Services is Hiring Throughout Southeast Nebraska!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Foundation, visit https://www.regionvservices.com.

Region V Services is adding to their team! The agency provides support and assistance for individuals with various disabilities.

“We provide support to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” says Region V Services Human Resources Coordinator, Alison Fayette. “What that looks like, is that we provide assistance when it comes to daily life, but we also provide assistance in helping the individuals we support achieve their goals.”

She says goals like wanting to learn how to swim, or even getting a job, are all things Region V Services can help with.

Region V Services Community Support Coordinator, Tamara Harris, says the agency is hiring Direct Support Professionals.

“As a professional staff, you’ll play a vital role,” Harris says. “You’ll help individuals with disabilities overcome barriers, achieve goals and also provide a meaningful experience for each person supported.”

She says the Direct Support Professionals also help with residential services, employment services and educational support.

When it comes to residential services, there are a few options that Region V Services supports.

“For example, some of the individuals we support live on their own, independently,” Fayette says. “So a Direct Support Professional will actually come into their home, help them with daily tasks like going to the grocery store, or go to the gym with them, stuff like that.”

“And then we also have group homes, so multiple individuals that we support will live together under one roof and learn how to become roommates with each other and be good roommates,” Fayette continues. “And a Direct Support Professional will actually come and stay overnight with them and help them out with their morning and nighttime routines.”

Previous experience or training is not required to be a Direct Support Professional, as Region V Services will train new hires for the role.

Region V Services has professionals working all across southeast Nebraska, and the agency is hiring for many shifts.

“We’re hiring for weekends, weekdays, part-time, full-time,” says Harris. “We also have opportunities for you to work as few as two days [a week] and still be eligible for benefits.

Learn more about Region V Services or apply for a career with them on their website.