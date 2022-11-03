Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services, visit www.regionvservices.com.

Region V Services just might have the perfect job opening for you!

CEO Matt Kasik says they are, “the largest service provider in the state of Nebraska for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We provide support for 750 individuals.”

He says the organization is coming up on reaching 50 years of service and they are expanding.

“Through that time, we’ve had a rich history of improving and affecting the lives of those we support,” Kasik says. “We could not do that without Direct Support Professionals. They are truly the lifeblood of Region V Services.”

Direct Support Professional Missy Marth has been with Region V Services for almost 25 years. She says the best part of the job, is the people.

“I love people I work with and support,” Marth says. “I get to help them experience new things every day, and help them continue to be independent in their own homes if that’s what they choose. I just love what I do, and I love the clients I work with.”

She says a typical day for her includes transporting some clients to the day center and others to jobs they hold. She said she even helps with grocery shopping or going for meals out.

“My day is different every day, based on what [my clients] need,” Marth says.

Region V Services is hiring more Direct Support Professionals, just like Marth. Kasik says the organization currently employs roughly 625 Direct Support Professionals throughout southeast Nebraska.

“We offer a really rewarding work environment,” Kasik says.

