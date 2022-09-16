Region V Services Symposium coming up soon!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/.

Join friends from all over the area for the Region V Services Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 22. The annual symposium is an opportunity for listening to presenters and sharing life stories.

Lon Molacek has been serving as the master of ceremonies for the event for 6 years and recently spoke with us about the 2022 symposium.

“It is also a day where people can experience attending a general conference,” Molacek said. “They practice for months leading up to the symposium in front of friends and family to prepare for the big day.”

The event takes place at the Hostess Convention Center on the north edge of York, Nebraska.

The symposium also has singers, dancers, and comedians all there to bring a little joy to our neck of the woods.