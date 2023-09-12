Region V Services unveils rebrand to Apace

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Services, visit https://www.1011now.com/business/region-v-services/

Region V Services is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities, empowering them to seize each day’s full potential.

We are excited to announce a significant rebranding initiative. CEO Matt Kasik revealed that the organization will now be known as “Apace.”

“Apace means to advance at the same rate as something else, or it could also be used as a synonym of alongside,” said Kasik. “It’s just a great metaphor for the work we do. We are Nebraska’s largest provider of support for those with disabilities. Every bump in the road, we’re there for every celebration.”

Kasik shared that the rebranding process spanned a year and was guided by a professional marketing firm.

“We dedicated time to deeply understanding what ‘Region V’ meant to our community, and ‘Apace’ emerged as the most fitting metaphor for our future direction,” Kasik said.

Kasik said the rebrand means that they will continue to build on the legacy that’s been built over the last 50 years.

“We have a long history of providing quality support and advocating for those in Nebraska with disabilities,” said Kasik.

For more information on Apace, formerly known as Region V Services, click here. click here.