Empowering Possible grant just one of many services at Region V

While Region V Services helps members of the community through various grants and programs, the group is most proud of a new type of grant targeting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The grant is called the Empowering Possible grant, and it is already making a difference for many people in the community.

“That is a grant that’s made possible by donations from family, friends and community supporters,” Sara Railsback, marketing and development manager for Region V Services, said. “It provides things like experiences or adaptive equipment to individuals that we support with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

That grant is hard at work making magic happen for people like Crystal Groves. Groves is one of the recipients of the grant, and she is being given the opportunity to visit the Precious Moments Chapel in Missouri. As an avid collector of Precious Moments figurines -- she has 687 of them, for example -- Groves has a unique opportunity to visit a place with special meaning to her.

While the grant provides trips to special needs individuals, it also can provide needs.

“Someone’s getting a new wheelchair,” Railsback said. “We’ve got another trip planned. We’ve got a new mattress. We’ll share software to provide safety for falling issues.”

With all those chances, Region V is continuing to open doors for those who may not be used to it.