Region V Photographer achieves dreams despite challenges

Region V Foundation helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their dreams. And today we spoke with someone who knows how to make the ordinary look extraordinary. Chad Madson, a professional photographer, doesn’t let cerebral palsy stop him from living out his dream.

“I have had cerebral palsy since I was three months old is the result of a hospital accident,” said Madson. “Despite this, I never think negatively and always have a positive attitude toward life.”

Despite living with cerebral palsy, he started his own photography business, campus photography.

“In high school, I was interested in the photographers at sporting events. I have always been passionate about art in general and I like to be out in the community as much as possible shooting landscapes or doing photo shoots at reasonable prices,” said Madson. “I shoot all kinds of subjects in which I sell. Most of my best sellers are my landscape abandoned barns.”

Even with all the obstacles Chad has faced, he continues to strive through adversity. Surprisingly, Chad taught himself everything that he knows about photography today.

“I’ve taught myself photography skills by watching tutorials on YouTube. Same goes with my website that I created myself, I guess my obstacles would be to make what I have work, I don’t have a lot of the equipment that other photographers use,” said Madson. “However, I always make it work because being as independent as possible with my camera is important to me due to COVID. I haven’t done as many displays as I used to for safety reasons. I am hoping to occasionally do a display here and there. However, my main focus at the minute is developing skills to promote doing portraits for those that are less fortunate.”

If you’re interested in purchasing some of Chad’s photographs, you can head over to www.campixphoto.com.

“For those who would be interested in seeing samples of portrait side done, they’d simply click on campix portraits on the left on my website,” said Madson.

Chad also said he’s usually available to do portraits on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and advance notice is always appreciated.

