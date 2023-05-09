30 Years Strong: Region V Foundation still aims to improve life for people with disabilities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Region V Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Region V Foundation, visit https://www.regionvservices.com/foundation/

Region V Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in southeast Nebraska. Here to tell us how you can help their mission are Executive Officer Matt Kasik and Marketing and Development Manager Sarah Railsback.

“Region V Foundation started in 1991 as a way to fill in funding gaps for developmental disability service providers is very limited,” said Matt. We essentially have enough money to get by. But big-time purchases such as capital investments and innovation investments are harder to come by and that’s what the foundation really filled that need.

Matt also said the business has grown significantly over the past 30 years. Today, they own about 50 homes in southeast Nebraska that operate as group homes and over a hundred vehicles used during work.

“The same funding limitations apply to those with disabilities, and so oftentimes certain things that are needed, such as a wheelchair, for example, or even experiences, there’s just not enough money there for those individuals to do that. So we started the Empowering Possible Grant as a way to directly fund that,” said Matt.

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s round of Empowering Possible Grants. Along with grants, Region V also helps to fund other things.

“Last year with our first round of funding, we were able to offer 12 recipients grant requests and things like adaptive equipment a service dog,” said Rachel. We also were able to support Matt and Sarah on a trip to Reno for the Special Olympics national bowling tournaments. We also were able to provide funding to start a choir at our Crete location.”

The Region V Foundation is one of many nonprofits that are participating in Give to Lincoln Day, Matt said. They encourage everyone who feels called to donate in that way because of the matching funds, your dollars can go further if you donate through Give to Lincoln Day.

