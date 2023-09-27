Seeking ways to promote your business? Choose Rixstine Recognition!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rixstine Recognition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rixstine Recognition, visit https://www.rixstine.com/.

When it comes to promoting your business, small business owners have many options to help get their names out there. One local business is using their sales and marketing prowess to help others promote themselves better.

Rixstine Recognition is a local business that provides promotional items for fellow small business owners to use as promotional material. Items such as cups, mugs, USB chargers, and more are just another way to place your business’ logo and increase brand awareness.

Alex Suhr, the digital marketing manager for Rixstine, says other companies can come to them with a plan or items to help get them started on promotion.

“A company -- if they have let’s say 100 tumblers -- and they want to come in and get them branded, then we can do that or we have a massive catalog full of potential items for them to choose from,” Suhr said.

While Rixstine has been known for decades for their trophies, plaques, sculptures and medals, promotional material for other businesses has really become just another part of their identity over the past 20 years.

These days, Suhr says many businesses opt for a simple approach to promotional items, such as tumblers and apparel. Still, Suhr says Stanley tumblers are becoming the most popular items these days.

“We have found a way to put a brand’s logo on them,” Suhr said.

So, if you’re a small business owner looking to get your brand’s name out, Rixstine is ready to work for you.