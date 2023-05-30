‘Wings and Wheels’ to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities Lincoln and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities Lincoln, visit https://rmhcomaha.org.

What could make a night on the red carpet even better? Being on the red carpet to support families at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha (RMHC).

The organization’s Wings and Wheels Gala is scheduled for Friday, June 2nd at 6:00 pm, at Atlantic Aviation. The event will feature exotic cars, private aircraft, heavy appetizers from Venue, charcuterie boards from Gather & Graze, and cocktails from local businesses, entertainment, and a live auction.

During the auction, guests will have the opportunity to bid on spectacular packages including a Spain hunting trip, exclusive flight around Lincoln, and a weekend getaway complete with floor seats to see Old Dominion.

Proceeds from the event support the families residing at the House, while their children receive medical care in Omaha-area hospitals. Tickets can be purchased for $120 each or $1,200 for a table of ten. Cocktail attire is recommended.

To purchase tickets or view sponsorship opportunities, go to www.rmhcomaha.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha

Ronald McDonald House Charities® in Omaha provides a temporary home away from home for families of ill or injured children receiving treatment at Omaha medical facilities. Founded in 1994, the House also invests in community programs that promote the health and well-being of children. For more information on RMHC in Omaha, please visit rmhcomaha.org.