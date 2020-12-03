Local McDonald’s owner-operators launch fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of local McDonald’s owner-operators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about how McDonald’s supports Ronald McDonald House Charities, visit Ronald McDonald House Charities online.

Ronald MCDonald House Charities is an essential charity to many local area. This time of year, we are asked to give back in a way that supports families from all over. The RMHC Fundraiser is a key component in raising money locally for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Please consider donating today!

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides families with sick or injured children a place to stay. They provide warm beds, hot showers, meals, laundry facilities, family friendly kitchens, playrooms, and a playground — all of the basic essentials of home. While it costs RMHC in Omaha $120 a night to house a family, they have only a suggested donation of only $15 per night, requiring RMHC to rely heavily on donations. No family is ever turned away due to inability to pay.

Due to COVID-19, funding is down for our local RMHC House. Each year, RMHC in Omaha provides a “home-away-from-home” for families with critically ill children. Without the funding, that just won’t happen. McDonald’s is proud to support RMHC, our namesake charity that helps families with sick children stay together and close to the care they need. This

Round-Up for RMHC gives customers at McDonald’s the opportunity to donate to RMHC by choosing to Round-Up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar. Anyone can participate by simply visiting any of the participating McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska and asking the crew member taking their order to Round-Up for RMHC.

In addition to this fundraiser, customers can also support RMHC at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. through the #HereForRMHC challenge. When you join the #HereForRMHC social challenge, McDonald’s will give $100 in your name as part of our $100 million commitment over five years to RMHC. To participate, just post a photo or video making the RMHC heart (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC, now through Dec. 31. While these fundraisers last until Dec. 31, you always have the opportunity to Round Up your order at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

Our goal is to raise $4 million dollars across the Midwest. You too can help by clicking here.