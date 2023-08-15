Which Mortgage Loan Program is Right for Me?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Security First Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Security First Bank, visit https://security1stbank.com.

Even with higher mortgage rates, home buying is still affordable. There are many programs available for those looking to purchase a first or new home.

“The first thing I would suggest that a borrower do is come talk to us,” says Security First Bank Mortgage Loan Officer Elizabeth Rezac. “I can go through their situation and what they are needing, and then I will talk to them about the different rates and the different programs that fit their situation.”

Rezac says many people are really concerned about the higher rates.

“Most people just think about rates and they just say, ‘What’s the lowest rate?’ But, the lowest rate isn’t always going to be the best program for them,” she says. “It depends on what type of house they’re buying, how long they’re going to be in the house, and those types of situations.”

At Security First Bank, loan officers are always available.

“I’m available basically all the time,” says Rezac. “So, if a person wants to look at a house on the weekends, which is what usually happens, the realtors know that they can give me a call and I can get [the buyers] pre-qualified.”

Security First Bank has an online application, so after filling that out, buyers can get pre-qualified and can sign purchase agreements over the weekend when needed.

“Having a local lender, I think, is very important,” says Rezac. “Because I am going to walk through the whole process with them, and a local lender is going to be there for the whole process and your whole life.”

She says that long-term relationship with your bank can change as your family or needs change through the years.

“One program might be good for now, but maybe your family grows, maybe you change jobs and want a different house in the future, and we’re going to be there for that whole lifestyle, not just for one transaction” says Rezac.

Rezac says conventional loan programs with “3-5% down” are the most common, but other programs are also used.

“We also have a lot of government loan programs, such as USDA, FHA, VA and those programs are very good programs, as well, for different situations” she says.

For more information on mortgage programs at Security First Bank, visit security1stbank.com or call 402-323-8045.