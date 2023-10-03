Medicare Open Enrollment and the New Year: A Chance for Change?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Seniors Choice, Inc. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Seniors Choice, Inc., visit https://www.facebook.com/SeniorsChoiceNE.

For seniors just hitting the age of 65, gaining access to Medicare can be an exhausting experience -- especially if you are new to the idea of the open enrollment period.

That’s why Eric Marshall works with Seniors Choice, Inc., a local group dedicated to helping seniors navigate the maze of Medicare.

Marshall says this process starts with understanding a client’s need to help them find the right plan for their unique situation. This usually happens during the Medicare open enrollment period in mid-October.

However, according to Marshall, seniors who choose a Medicare Advantage plan also have the opportunity to switch things around during a “do-over period.”

“They get one switch during January, February and March each year. So if their doctor is not on the plan or your prescription is not covered, they can switch plans to a plan that’s going to help them out,” Marshall said.

During this three-month period, Marshall says it gives seniors a unique chance to make things right with their healthcare options. However, it all starts with prep work.

“People turning 65 when they have to get Medicare, they really need to make sure they enroll in Medicare in advance of turning 65,” Marshall said. “And then also people that have Medicare and Medicaid both. They have plans called dual plans out there. That are specifically designed for those people as well. And it’s a good idea to have them check to see if they had the right plan.”

Marshall says he and Seniors Choice, Inc. stand apart from others because they are a local group dedicated to helping others.

“I’m here to help them and I want to stay in contact with them as well,” Marshall said.

For more information, head on over to the Seniors Choice, Inc. Facebook page.