Seniors Choice, Inc: Guiding Individuals to the Right Coverage at 65+

Assisting individuals in finding the most suitable healthcare coverage as they transition from being 65 years old to receiving senior healthcare is a crucial and often complex process.

However, President of Senior’s Choice Eric Marshall aims to assist individuals in finding the most suitable healthcare coverage as they transition from being 65 years old to receiving senior healthcare.

The primary advantage lies in cost savings,” explained Marshall. “Choosing an advantage plan can lead to significant financial benefits compared to selecting a Supplement Plan.

According to Marshall, on average, in Nebraska, individuals can save over $2,000 by opting for an advantage plan as opposed to having a supplement plan or a standalone prescription drug plan.

He also said the period from October 15th to December 7th marks the annual enrollment window for those who wish to switch plans.

During this time, individuals can transition between an advantage plan, and supplement plan, switch their prescription drug plans, or make other adjustments to their coverage. This annual window is the opportunity for people to modify their plans, and any changes they make during this period will become effective on January 1st.

“It’s crucial for me to maintain ongoing communication with my customers,” said Marshall. “We send out a newsletter to our clients four times a year.

Marshall added that they also hold meetings in the fall to explain any updates or changes to their plans each year.

“Ensuring that our clients feel confident about their choices is our top priority, and I consistently provide local insights into what’s happening in the community,” said Marshall.

