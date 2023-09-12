Help Children in Need though the Sesostris Shrine’s 19th Annual Sportsman’s Raffle Event

Help Children in Need though the Sesostris Shrine’s 19th Annual Sportsman’s Raffle Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sesostris Shrine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sesostris Shrine, visit https://www.sesostrisshrine.org.

The 19th Annual Sportsman’s Raffle is happening on October 7th as a fundraiser for the Sesostris Shrine provide better services to children going to health care facilities. Past Potenate Drew Borske explained how this helps the Shriners and children.

“Shriners health care was founded in 1922, and we’ve grown to 21 hospitals, including one in Canada and one in Mexico, as well,” says Borske. “We also have outreach clinics and screening clinics.”

Borske says the Shriners have helped more than 1.5 million children in that time.

“I was lucky enough to be one of those children,” says Borske. “I was born with the lower portion of my right arm missing, so I received excellent health care for 19 years. So, I like to joke that ‘I’m one in a million.’”

He says the Shriners health care system takes care of “orthopedics, spinal cord, burns, cleft lip and palate, all those disorders, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.”

With the Sesostris Shrine, Borkse says the annual raffle fundraiser really helps their cause locally.

“We’re responsible for helping transport the children back and forth to the facilities, and so that can be a major cost,” says Borske. “We don’t want them to have to worry about any of those concerns about getting there or the costs involved, and so that’s why we do that here.”

He says there are three Shriner health care facilities in Nebraska, in Lincoln, Omaha and Hastings.

Borske says the Sesostris Shrine helps about 1,000 children per year in Nebraska. This is due in large part to the monies raised during the Annual Sportsman’s Raffle fundraiser.

“For $20 a ticket, you get a chance to win 1 of 100 long guns or sport guns, and with that, you receive a Scheels gift card,” says Borske. “And that gift card is for the value of the gun that you won, or which a lot of people might do, is they take that value of that and they can buy anything they want at Scheels. So that makes it really kind of nice, because of the opportunity to have different things if they are interested as well.”

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Sesostris Shrine Cente, located at 1050 Saltillo Road in Roca. Raffle draws start at 1:00 p.m., though you don’t need to be present to win.

Learn more about the Sesostris Shrine and this event at www.sesostrisshrine.org.