Lincoln’s Newest Self Storage Keeps Your Prized Possessions Secure

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Superior Street Storage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Superior Street Storage, visit https://www.superiorstoragelnk.com.

Lincoln has a new place for all of your self storage needs. Superior Street Storage specializes in RV, boat and collectible car storage.

Owner and Manager of Superior Street Storage, Marty Fortney, says, “What sets us apart is we have inside, climate-controlled RV and boat storage. We also do collectible cars.”

Fortney says that previously, people might have had to leave town to find that kind of specialized storage, so having the option right in Lincoln will be a big benefit to many. He says the storage facility also has a “really high level of security” in addition to climate control, so you know your items will be protected.

The facility was also designed with ease of access in mind, right off Superior Street.

“When I designed the facility, we have basically a drive-thru,” says Fortney. “If you can pull your car in with your boat, if you’re uncomfortable, just unhook it and me or my staff, we have an electric pallet that moves the boat very carefully back into position, so it makes it really simple. That way, there’s plenty of space around the vehicle, the RV, the boat or the collectible car.”

Fortney says the storage bays are 12.5 feet wide, to make sure no items are damaged upon move in or out.

To rent a unit, you can stop by the Superior Street Storage in person Monday through Friday, or do it all online 24/7.

“You can do everything online,” says Fortney. “Pay for it, rent it, you can even pick which unit you want.”

Rentals are month-to-month, but there are also some seasonal rates offered for longer stays.

“So if people want to know that their boat storage is confirmed every winter, we have those programs as well,” Fortney says.

Learn more about all of the storage options available on the Superior Street Storage website.