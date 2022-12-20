CoolSculpting: The new way to help reduce fat cells!

CoolSculpting: The new way to help reduce fat cells!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sutton Dermatology and Aesthetics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sutton Dermatology and Aesthetics, visit https://suttonderm.com/.

Have you heard about CoolSculpting? Well, if you haven’t, let us educate you on the newest piece of medical technology designed to reduce fat cells around those troublesome areas!

CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved fat reduction treatment specifically in certain areas of the body such as the chin, your arms, your abdomen, outer thighs, and inner thighs. It’s non-invasive and non-surgical, so there’s little to no downtime!

Tova Rathbone is one of the specialists who help perform the treatment at Sutton Dermatology and Aesthetics. Rathbone explained the procedure.

“So when we do our treatments, we’re here in the office and say we’re triggering an abdomen. We’re going to push the applicators on there, it’s going to get down to a certain temperature and freeze the some of those fat cells, they will die. The body will just slowly and naturally remove them,” Rathbone said.

Rathbone says the simple procedure works wonders for many people, but not all candidates will see the type of results they wish to have.

“We just really like to be honest with people about assessments because this isn’t necessarily for everybody,” Rathbone said. “And we want to make sure we have the right pick and that you’re doing the right thing with your money.”

Still, Rathbone says patients should see results from the procedure several months following the last procedure.

If you’d like to learn more about CoolSculpting, visit Sutton Dermatology’s website.