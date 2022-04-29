Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics shares skin cancer signs to watch for

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics, visit suttonderm.com.

Skin cancer can happen to anyone, regardless of age or time of year. Dr. Leigh Sutton, MD of Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics says she most often sees patients with Melanoma, which is actually the third most common type of skin cancer.

Melanoma is caused by the ultraviolet radiation that we get from the sun, though genetics can be a big factor as well. Dr. Sutton says you should watch for any changes to your skin, like new or changing moles, especially if there is a family history of skin cancer.

“Look for anything new that catches your eye [on your skin],” Dr. Sutton says. “Oftentimes this is noticed by others, like family members.”

While there aren’t specific age or other guidelines on when to watch for changes, Dr. Sutton says if there is a family history, pay attention to any changes. Also, anyone who has had a blistering sunburn in the past is more prone to skin cancers, usually many years in the future.

