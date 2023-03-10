Giving Families a Fulfilling Youth Sports Experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Teamwork Sports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Teamwork Sports, visit https://www.teamworksportsne.com.

If you want to give your family a fun and fulfilling youth sports experience, look no further than Teamwork Sports.

Teamwork Sports Director Jenner White says Teamwork Sports operates on the northside of Lincoln, playing at Parkview Christian School, on Superior and First streets.

“We are a youth sports organization for boys and girls, ages 3 to 12 years old,” White says. “With that, we offer flag football, soccer, t-ball and baseball, for the spring and fall seasons. And then in winter months, we offer indoor basketball and volleyball as well.”

There are also a couple locations in Omaha where Teamwork Sports plays. White says they want to provide the best environment possible to families.

“We really create a fun, safe and positive environment for children to play youth sports,” White says.

And he says that while youth sports in general seem to be getting more and more competitive, Teamwork Sports has a different focus.

“We give parents an alternative option, where we really emphasize the fun and sportsmanship side of the game,” says White. “And we’ve found that children really learn, grow and develop within the fun atmosphere versus the pressure atmosphere.”

In addition to practices and learning, children get game experiences as well.

“So one thing that’s really unique about our program, as well, is that we actually have practice held right before the game, just one day a week on the weekends,” says White. “It’s very easy and convenient for families, especially with multiple children.”

One child can play flag football, while another plays soccer if that is what you choose.

He says that they really put on a display for the kids, too, to get them excited about game day.

“We really dress up our game day experience,” says White. “We really put on a big show for the kids. We’ve got the tents, the banners, team benches, concessions, music. We even have some food trucks from around the community as well, to really make this carnival-like experience for the families, and they really enjoy that.”

Coaches are all parent volunteer coaches, but some of those coaches are even grandparents, aunts, uncles or family friends--Anyone who wants to keep fun and positivity in youth sports.

Learn more by watching the video above, calling 402-403-9495, or visiting Teamwork Sports online at www.teamworksportsne.com.