Digital Dentistry is Helping Patients and Teaching Students at the UNMC College of Dentistry

Digital dentistry is used increasingly across the U.S., and it’s helping students and patients alike at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry.

UNMC College of Dentistry’s Dr. Greg Bennett, DMD, says, “Digital dentistry is a collection of different technologies, techniques and materials that are all geared towards delivering better, higher quality patient care in, hopefully, a more efficient and time-friendly manner than we are used to.”

Many people might remember having to have dental impressions created of their teeth when they were younger, but this new digital dentistry technology replaces those molds in almost all instances.

“Instead of a tray full of something that is going to make many of us gag, and others of us slobber, we can use a small, three-dimensional camera and we can take pictures, capturing patient information. Both the contour and also the color, that we can then send to our lab or we can just use the manufacturer in-house,” says Dr. Bennett.

He says this method can be used to make crowns, dentures, aligners, retainers and night guards.

This new technology is good news for patients, but also for students studying in the UNMC College of Dentistry.

“Our students are able to experience things that most dentists don’t have in their own practice yet, because it’s new and you have to learn, and so our dental students are starting running with the knowledge of what’s currently available with our [dental] technology,” says Dr. Bennett.

He says this is really beneficial when it comes to learning.

“One of many benefits of working digitally is you can start over when you make a mistake,” says Dr. Bennett. “...If you make a mistake, start over.... You can work off 3D models if you need to practice something complex, and you don’t lose [any previous work] in that regard.”

And while this technology is available now at many dental schools, Dr. Bennett says UNMC’s overall dental technology available to help students learn is amazing.

“Here at the UNMC College of Dentistry, we have a breadth of technology that I think is unsurpassed among other dental schools, but also for our students, the access to the technology,” he says. “There are not many places that allow students to use this much.”

