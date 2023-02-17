Three professors making strides in research at the College of Dentistry

Three extraordinary professors at the College of Dentistry are making incredible strides in research and being recognized for their excellence.

Oral Biology professors Ali Nawshad and Aimin Peng, along with Po-Jung Chen, assistant professor in the Ordonotics division are all researching different things, but all have the same goal, discovery.

“The research that I do at the particular College of Dentistry is it looks into one of the major cranial facial deformity birth defects, called cleft lip and palate,” said Nawshad. “And we try to find out the cell signaling involved in cleft palate as well as whether smoking nicotine consumption can cause cleft palate or not.”

Chen and Peng are also making strides in the research lab as well.

“In our lab, we are trying to see if any simple way to do mandibular joint regeneration in all ages,” said Chen.

“We’re particularly interested in how some oral cancer cells are resistant to those treatments, and how to overcome the treatments to improve the therapeutic outcomes,” said Peng.

Not only are the professors recognized locally, but also internationally for their contributions.

“Our work, our research that we do, is recognized all over, particularly in the state, nation and internationally,” said Nawshad. “And that is recognized with many collaborations and applauded nationally.”

Nawshad said the College of Dentistry isn’t just a teaching and clinical institution, but the research that goes on brings lots of recognition to the state of Nebraska.