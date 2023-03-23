UNMC College of Dentistry is a Leader in Digital Dentistry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UNMC College of Dentistry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UNMC College of Dentistry, visit https://www.unmc.edu.

Digital dentistry is rapidly changing the face of oral health care. At the UNMC College of Dentistry, digital dentistry is being used to enhance patient care and students are being trained on how to use this cutting-edge dental technology.

Gregory Bennett, DMD, an assistant professor at the college, is a nationally recognized expert in digital dentistry.

“Digital dentistry is a collection of different technologies, techniques and materials that are all geared towards delivering better, higher quality patient care, in a more efficient manner than we are used to,” he said.

For example, digital dentistry is replacing the need to make molds of patients’ teeth for things like crowns, dentures, aligners, retainers and night guards.

“Instead of a tray full of something that is going to make many of us gag, we can use a small, three-dimensional camera to take pictures and capture information like tooth contour and color,” says Dr. Bennett. “That information can be sent to a lab, or we can use it to manufacture materials in-house.”

This cutting-edge technology is good news for patients, but also for UNMC students. Students are building the knowledge and skills they need to be future leaders in digital dentistry.

“Here at the UNMC College of Dentistry, we have a breadth of technology that I think is unsurpassed among other dental schools,” says Dr. Bennett. “Our students are able to use the most up-to-date dental technology – technology that most dentists don’t even have in their own practices yet.”

