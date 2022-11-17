UNMC College of Dentistry’s dental hygiene program continues to thrive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UNMC College of Dentistry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UNMC College of Dentistry, visit https://www.unmc.edu/

The UNMC College of Dentistry has a 122-year history of excellence in education, patient care and research. Sealant Program Coordinator Jaimee Shropshire is excited to talk about the hygiene department!

The Department of Dental Hygiene consists of 12 dedicated faculty members and two classes with 24 dental hygiene students in each, according to Jaimee. She said there are 40 dental hygiene students located on the Lincoln campus, and there are eight dental hygiene students located in the Western Division program, which is in Garing, Nebraska.

Jamie said since the spring of 2002, the Department of Dental Hygiene sealant program has provided preventive care to over 26,000 underserved elementary students in Lincoln, Omaha, and Western Nebraska elementary schools at no out-of-pocket cost to the families or the schools.

She also said the program’s focus is the application of two cavity preventive, which are dental seals and fluoride varnish. She said it’s their goal to provide easier access to preventive services and then also a positive dental experience.

The Department of Dental Hygiene also provides services for the community as well.

Jamie said the department offers affordable, personable, or personalized and comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages, including dental hygiene service.

Some of these services might include a prophylaxis or a cleaning, a periodontal treatment, fluoride, varnish, tooth whiten.

