Step In Against Bullying With Wendy’s

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wendy’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wendy’s, visit https://www.1011now.com/page/sign-the-anti-bullying-pledge/
National Bullying Prevention Month is October. It is reported that 1 in 5 students has been bullied. An effective deterrent is to simply step in. Wendy’s want YOU to take a stand and help stop bullying.
Ways to Stop Bullying
- Make friends with someone you don’t know at school
- Stand up for others
- Include others
- Have a conversation with your peers
- Don’t let anyone at school eat alone
- Share inspirational stories
Wendy’s invites you to stand up against bullying by signing our pledge at 1011now.com The school with the most signatures wins a free Breakfast sandwich for every student from Wendy’s.