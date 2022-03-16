Wilderness Ridge Expands, Becomes Private Country Club

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wilderness Ridge and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wilderness Ridge, visit www.wildernessridgegolf.com.

Expansion is happening at Wilderness Ridge as the public golf club becomes a private country club.

General Manager Chip Cary said south Lincoln needs the expansion.

“We looked at the market and looked at what we had to offer, and the bones of what was there with Wilderness Ridge,” Cary said. “[We] did some national studies. Everything pointed to ‘we should be a private club.’”

The expansion includes family-friendly amenities, which begins with a five-area aquatics complex. The complex will include a splash pad, junior Olympics swimming and diving pool, an adult-only swim up bar, and a lazy river.

Pickleball and tennis courts will also be constructed this spring, along with a new fitness center.

A gastropub bar and grill will be added to the lower level, which will partner with upscale dining on the upper level of the lodge.

All these amenities will be in addition to the award-winning golf course already at Wilderness Ridge.

Cary says the pools, plus the bar and grill, are anticipated to be ready to go by Memorial Day at the end of May.

So far, Cary says the community response has been positive, with many liking the expanded options that are being constructed.

