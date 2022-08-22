Wilderness Ridge offers area outdoor experience like no other

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wilderness Ridge and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wilderness Ridge, visit https://www.wildernessridgegolf.com/.

Are you a fan of sun and fun with a flare of wilderness retreat? You’re in luck! The Wilderness Ridge Wild Aquatics space is a new attraction opened for those who enjoy pools and other aquatic sports in the area.

“It’s been outstanding,” Wilderness Ridge general manager Chip Cary said. “People have just been excited. And we were able to pull together over the last two years of the product that we wanted to kind of stay on target with that.”

With everything from a lazy river to soak in to a splash pad for the toddlers to the only swim up adult pool bar in the market as well as lap swimming and diving, Wild Aquatics has a little bit everything for everybody.

But that’s not all! Timbers, a new bar and grill, offers food and beverage for those enjoy a solid meal. They have a new fitness center coming online soon with pickleball and tennis expected to begin next year.

“It is been just a blast,” Cary said. “We’re having a great time, and we’re really excited to see people’s reaction to what we’re offering.”

