Relax, Dine and Unwind With a Custom, Luxurious Picnic

Enjoying a picnic is one of life’s simple pleasures, and Woven Willow Picnic Co. has partnered with Grazing Gouda to offer upscale picnic experiences in Lincoln.

Woven Willow Picnic Co. was created by childhood friends and co-founders, Maggie Harms and Naomi Bargen.

“It was made during the pandemic and we wanted to find a way where people to sit together and enjoy each other’s presence,” says Harms. “That was our whole motive behind this picnic business.”

What makes them perfect for the picnic business is that they are both interior designers.

“When we first started this business, we went to a couple of antique shops and we were able to find trinkets and rugs, and were able to put it all together that way,” says Harms.

And signing up for a picnic event is simple.

“[Anyone wanting to book can] just go online, to our website and book through there, or they can just message us through Instagram or Facebook, and we’ll get them set up,” says Bargen.

The picnic company caters to varying group sizes and event types, too.

“We’ve done groups from 2 people, up to 40, which has been our largest,” says Bargen. “And we’ve done different events such as birthday parties, picnics, date nights, anniversaries, engagements. Basically, tell us your idea and we’ll make it come to life.”

The founders say they have done events in public parks, backyards and more, and they will also travel for a fee.

Grazing Gouda Founder, Alexis Wingert, has partnered with Woven Willow for a luxurious picnic collaboration to include her custom charcuterie options.

“Grazing Gouda started in November of 2020,” says Wingert. “My sister came down for a wedding in Omaha and called me the day before and was like ‘The appetizer crew is sick. Family went to Sam’s Club. Can you do something for this wedding?’ So I put a big table together, and then I thought, ‘Man, I should start a business out of this’ and was able to connect with Maggie and Naomi. But, similar to them, I started this really to just bring people together around the table to gather and just be in community with one another.”

And her love of cheese really helps Wingert when she planning for her clients.

“I do love cheese. I have a dad from Wisconsin and a mom from the Netherlands so, I’m a little cheese baby from them,” says Wingert.

So, for your next get together, relax, dine and unwind with a picnic put together by Woven Willow Picnic Co. and Grazing Gouda.

