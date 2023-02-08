Baylor Scheierman is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) match up with the Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at Prudential Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Creighton topped the Villanova 66-61. With 27 points, Trey Alexander was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trey Alexander 27 3 2 1 0 5 Ryan Kalkbrenner 16 5 1 0 3 0 Ryan Nembhard 10 2 5 1 1 0

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is putting up a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.0 points and 3.1 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is the Bluejays' top scorer (15.2 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and averages 6.9 rebounds.

Alexander gets the Bluejays 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ryan Nembhard is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Bluejays get 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)