How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) travel to face the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2% higher than the 42.6% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Nebraska has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 255th.
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wolverines allow.
- When Nebraska gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 10-7.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- At home Nebraska is scoring 70.5 points per game, 8.9 more than it is averaging on the road (61.6).
- At home the Cornhuskers are conceding 64.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than they are on the road (73.3).
- Nebraska knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (29.1%).
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 82-63
|Xfinity Center
|1/31/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 72-56
|State Farm Center
|2/5/2023
|Penn State
|W 72-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/11/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.