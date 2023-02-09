Thursday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-56 victory as our model heavily favors Nebraska.

Their last time out, the Cornhuskers won on Monday 78-66 over Northwestern.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nebraska vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 84, Illinois 56

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers took down the Maryland Terrapins (No. 10 in our computer rankings) in a 90-67 win on December 4 -- their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cornhuskers are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Nebraska has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21

78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nebraska Performance Insights