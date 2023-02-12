Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Updated Line.
The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) clash to determine the Super Bowl champion at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023 as the NFL Playoffs come to a close.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs as they ready for this matchup against the Eagles.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|1.5
|50.5
|-124
|+104
Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
- The Chiefs have combined with their opponent to score more than 50.5 points in 10 of 17 games this season, including the regular season and postseason.
- Kansas City's regular season matchups had a 49.7-point average over/under, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Chiefs' record against the spread in the regular season was 7-10-0, and in the playoffs it is 1-1-0.
- The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.
- Kansas City has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +104 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).
Chiefs vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.4
|5
|17
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|10
|17
Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
- In its last three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- None of the Chiefs' past three contests have gone over the total.
- The Eagles have scored a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have outscored opponents by 127 points (7.5 per game).
- Kansas City has defeated Philadelphia one time in the past one matchup.
- The Chiefs have covered one time in those games, with the teams eclipsing the total in that game.
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Playoffs
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|50
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|28
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0
