Creighton vs. Xavier Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (17-6) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-54 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Bluejays enter this contest following a 77-64 win against Seton Hall on Tuesday.
Creighton vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Creighton vs. Xavier Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 82, Xavier 54
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays' best win of the season came in a 74-51 victory on November 10 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.
- The Bluejays have six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- Creighton has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
- The Bluejays have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 21) on November 7
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 15
- 67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 51) on December 2
- 92-82 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on December 31
- 83-74 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 1
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (157th in college basketball).
- With 69.7 points per game in Big East tilts, Creighton is posting 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.2 PPG).
- The Bluejays are posting 71.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 72.9 points per contest.
- Defensively Creighton has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 66.3 points per game, compared to 61.3 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Bluejays have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 72.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 72.2 they've put up over the course of this season.
