Nebraska vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Michigan Wolverines (19-5) versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 12.
The Cornhuskers' most recent outing was a 72-64 loss to Illinois on Thursday.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 71, Nebraska 66
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers picked up their best win of the season on December 4, when they defeated the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 90-67.
- The Cornhuskers have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nebraska is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 110th-most in the country.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21
- 78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per outing (158th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Nebraska is averaging fewer points (69.2 per game) than it is overall (70.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cornhuskers are scoring 73.0 points per game, 7.6 more than they are averaging away (65.4).
- In 2022-23 Nebraska is conceding 13.3 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than on the road (72.2).
- Over their last 10 games, the Cornhuskers are averaging 66.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 70.2.
