How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Providence Friars (18-7, 10-4 Big East) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Creighton is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 28th.
- The Bluejays put up 7.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Friars allow (68.8).
- Creighton has a 16-5 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is putting up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69).
- At home the Bluejays are giving up 62 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they are away (66.7).
- Creighton makes more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (29.9%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Villanova
|W 66-61
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/8/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|W 75-62
|Prudential Center
|2/11/2023
|UConn
|W 56-53
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.