Creighton vs. St. John's (NY): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
Saturday's Big East schedule will see the Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) hit the court against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-7.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-7)
|150
|-300
|+250
|Tipico
|Creighton (-6.5)
|150.5
|-320
|+230
Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends
- Creighton has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Bluejays games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
- St. John's (NY) has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- In the Red Storm's 24 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Creighton is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (11th-best).
- The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3000, which is the 76th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
