Saturday's Big East schedule will see the Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) hit the court against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline St. John's (NY) Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-7.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-7) 150 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Creighton (-6.5) 150.5 -320 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends

  • Creighton has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Bluejays games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
  • St. John's (NY) has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
  • In the Red Storm's 24 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Creighton is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (11th-best).
  • The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3000, which is the 76th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.