Omaha vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-5) against the Omaha Mavericks (12-15) at Frost Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Mavericks are coming off of a 61-41 loss to South Dakota in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Omaha 54
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks defeated the No. 133-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 72-67, on November 12, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Omaha has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on February 9
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 211) on December 1
- 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on January 7
- 58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on February 2
- 75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -92 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (167th in college basketball), and give up 69.1 per contest (297th in college basketball).
- Omaha scores more in conference play (65.8 points per game) than overall (65.7).
- At home, the Mavericks average 73.7 points per game. On the road, they average 58.3.
- Omaha gives up 69.3 points per game at home, and 68.9 on the road.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are tallying 62.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.