Creighton vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (19-7) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Creighton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Bluejays are coming off of a 75-34 win over Georgetown in their last game on Saturday.
Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 65, Marquette 64
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in a 67-46 victory against the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.
- The Bluejays have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
- Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in the country.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 34) on November 7
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8
- 85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 52) on December 10
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 53) on November 15
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays' +260 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (112th in college basketball).
- Creighton has averaged 2.3 fewer points in Big East action (69.6) than overall (71.9).
- The Bluejays are putting up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (72.0).
- At home, Creighton allows 62.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 61.4.
- The Bluejays have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 71.0 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 71.9.
