Wednesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (19-7) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Creighton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 75-34 win over Georgetown in their last game on Saturday.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 65, Marquette 64

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in a 67-46 victory against the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.

The Bluejays have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).

Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in the country.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 34) on November 7

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8

85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 52) on December 10

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 53) on November 15

Creighton Performance Insights