The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Cornhuskers' 70.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 64.7 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • Nebraska has a 13-7 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
  • Nebraska has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.
  • The Fighting Illini score 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).
  • Illinois is 19-4 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • Illinois is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Fighting Illini are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (41%).
  • The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Michigan L 80-75 Crisler Center
2/15/2023 @ Minnesota L 95-92 Williams Arena
2/18/2023 Iowa L 80-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/22/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
2/26/2023 Northwestern - Pinnacle Bank Arena

