Jeff Green and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 23, Green produced 11 points in a 115-109 win against the Cavaliers.

In this article we will look at Green's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.0 8.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 11.7 11.7 PR 11.5 10.5 10.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 4.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

Green's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.2 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.5 assists per game.

The Grizzlies allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Jeff Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 24 9 2 1 0 1 2

