The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) will be looking to end an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-9.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Nebraska (-9) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Nebraska (-9) 134.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nebraska (-8.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Cornhuskers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
  • Minnesota has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • In the Golden Gophers' 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), Nebraska is 101st in the country. It is far below that, 109th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Cornhuskers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
  • Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.