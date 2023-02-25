Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
At FedExForum on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) host the Denver Nuggets (42-18) in a showdown between the top-ranked clubs in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-2)
|233.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-2)
|234
|-120
|+100
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have a +218 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 112.2 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.
- The Nuggets have a +263 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league, and are allowing 112.7 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.
- These teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams together allow 224.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has covered 25 times in 58 games with a spread this season.
- Denver is 33-25-2 ATS this year.
Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+750
|+390
|-
|Grizzlies
|+1700
|+750
|-10000
